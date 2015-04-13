Mizuho pushing to become top-10 bond bank

NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - Mizuho took a giant leap towards
becoming a top 10 underwriter of US corporate bonds this month
by hiring 130 debt capital markets and corporate finance bankers
from RBS.
One of the biggest mass moves ever seen on Wall Street
outside of a merger, it was part of a February agreement for
Mizuho to buy the UK bank's US$36.5bn loan
portfolio.
RBS sold the book as part of a global retrenchment that will
see funded assets fall by two-thirds - to less than £80bn - and
leave the investment bank a shadow of its former self when the
decade-long revamp concludes in 2019.
But for Mizuho, the moves will turbo-charge its push to
become the most active Japanese bank in the US capital markets
and a bond house to be reckoned with on Wall Street.
The loan portfolio expands Mizuho's blue-chip corporate
client relationships, and the hires add a group of senior
bankers who have distinguished themselves by maintaining a
viable debt capital markets business at a time when RBS has been
overtly withdrawing from investment banking.
"The RBS transaction accelerates our growth plans by about
two years," John Koudounis, president and chief executive of
Mizuho Securities USA, said in an email.
Koudounis was hired seven years ago, when Mizuho - like
other non-US banks at the time - saw the fallout of the credit
crisis in the financial industry as the perfect time to scoop up
top talent.
Since then, Mizuho Securities has steadily built a respected
DCM and syndicate group.
And with the support of the Mizuho balance sheet, it has
gone from 17th in the high-grade bond underwriting league tables
in 2012, to 14th in 2015 year-to-date.
Koudounis believes that the talent from RBS will vault
Mizuho up to 10th spot within months.
"Our short-term goal is to be top 10 overall in the league
tables in investment-grade credit," he said.
"And with the team on board we are optimistic that we will
accomplish that ranking this year."
If the Mizuho and RBS high-grade bond underwriting
businesses were combined, the Japanese bank would today be in
11th, just behind Credit Suisse, HSBC and Deutsche Bank.
SENIOR TEAM
To get so many RBS employees to sign on, Mizuho hired five
of RBS's most senior debt capital markets and corporate finance
bankers in the region - head of DCM Jennifer Powers, head of
syndicate Victor Forte, head of leverage finance Richard Smith
and two senior corporate finance bankers, Michael Keating and
Donald Sutton.
Their respective teams then followed, and Mizuho has ensured
the most senior hires will be easily absorbed into the existing
managerial structure.
Powers will co-head investment grade DCM with Mizuho
Securities' existing head, James Shepard, while Victor Forte
will co-head debt syndicate with Vincent Murray, the current
head of syndicate at Mizuho Securities.
Richard Smith will head a new leveraged debt capital markets
business for Mizuho Securities. Donald Sutton will be co-head of
origination overseeing the healthcare, real estate and basic
industries sectors and Michael Keating will head global
subsidiaries coverage. Both will report to Andrew Dewing, head
of corporate finance at Mizuho Bank Americas.
"We now have a team that I know can compete with any firm on
the Street," said Koudounis.
RBS will be left with a minimal DCM staff to manage existing
business.
Sources said that none of the key personnel at RBS need to
go on the standard three-month gardening leave.
"RBS may say they are not getting out of the business, but
it's unusual for a bank to allow key business heads and staff to
join another bank immediately," said one.
