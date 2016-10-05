Mizuho hires new head of structuring for Latin America

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Mizuho has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.
Voorduin joins the Japanese bank from HSBC, where he was most recently head of financial institutions in Mexico.
Voorduin will be based in New York and will report to David Costa, Mizuho's head of Latin America corporate finance. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: