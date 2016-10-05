版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:38 BJT

Mizuho hires new head of structuring for Latin America

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Mizuho has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.

Voorduin joins the Japanese bank from HSBC, where he was most recently head of financial institutions in Mexico.

Voorduin will be based in New York and will report to David Costa, Mizuho's head of Latin America corporate finance. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐