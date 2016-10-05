Mizuho hires new head of structuring for Latin America

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Mizuho has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.

Voorduin joins the Japanese bank from HSBC, where he was most recently head of financial institutions in Mexico.

Voorduin will be based in New York and will report to David Costa, Mizuho's head of Latin America corporate finance. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)