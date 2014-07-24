版本:
MOVES-Kenneth Gambone joins Mizuho Bank as public finance executive director

July 24 Mizuho Bank, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, named Kenneth Gambone as executive director in its public finance investment banking group.

Gambone, who has 25 years of investment banking experience, will be based in New York and will report to Bran Raskovic, managing director and head of public finance.

Prior to joining Mizuho, Gambone worked as a director in Barclays' public finance department.
