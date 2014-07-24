MOVES-Kenneth Gambone joins Mizuho Bank as public finance executive director

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
July 24 Mizuho Bank, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, named Kenneth Gambone as executive director in its public finance investment banking group.
Gambone, who has 25 years of investment banking experience, will be based in New York and will report to Bran Raskovic, managing director and head of public finance.
Prior to joining Mizuho, Gambone worked as a director in Barclays' public finance department.
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: