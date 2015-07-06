版本:
Moelis' oil practice hires Cunningham from Tudor Pickering -memo

July 6 Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has hired veteran oil and gas investment banker David Cunningham in its Houston office, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Cunningham joins Moelis from Houston-based oil and gas boutique investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, where he was one of the five initial managing directors, according to the memo.

New York-based Moelis, known mostly for its restructuring and merger advisory services, has been building out its oil and gas investment banking practice in recent months, also hiring Christopher Shaw as a managing director in its London office. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

