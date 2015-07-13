UPDATE 1-Moelis & Co adds new semiconductor banker - memo

(Adds previous Moelis deals, that banker role will focus on
electronics in addition to semiconductors)
By Liana B. Baker
July 13 Moelis & Co has hired investment
banker Zach Righellis as a managing director to build up a
practice in semiconductors and electronics, one of the most
active areas this year in technology dealmaking, the company
said on Monday.
Righellis, who was at Barclays Plc where he focused
on clients in the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel, will
be based in Palo Alto, California, and continue to work with
global clients. Moelis made the announcement in a memo on
Monday.
Semiconductor dealmaking has reached $79.7 billion so far
this year, already surpassing every full year on record, with
the exception of 2000, when M&A in the sector hit $115.5
billion.
Righellis represented semiconductor maker Silicon Image this
year in its sale to connectivity chip maker Lattice
Semiconductor Corp. Earlier in his career, he helped
advise Qualcomm Inc on the divestiture of vehicle fleet
technology company Omnitracs LLC to Vista Equity Partners, a
private equity firm..
Moelis, a boutique advisory firm, has been adding to its
technology, media and telecommunications investment banking
ranks in recent months. It hired Barclays technology analyst Ben
Reitzes as a managing director in March. Telecoms specialist
Lawrence Chu, who joins from the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission where he was a special adviser, will start later this
summer.
Moelis recently advised Cast & Crew, a Hollywood payroll
services provider, on its sale to Silver Lake Partners as well
as the software company Shore Group on an investment by
Francisco Partners.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Jeffrey Benkoe)