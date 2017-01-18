MOVES- Morgan Stanley promotes Civitillo

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has promoted Leo Civitillo to global head of fixed-income capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Wednesday.
Civitillo, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, joined the bank in 2004 and has been instrumental in growing its fixed-income underwriting and derivatives franchise.
Civitillo will now be responsible for risk management, new issue debt origination business and asset finance.
Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Civitillo was with JP Morgan. He will continue to report to Mo Assomull, who is head of global capital markets.
Morgan Stanley has also promoted Henrik Gobel to sole head of GCM EMEA. Gobel joined Morgan Stanley in 1999.
Claus Skrumsager, who was previously co-head of global fixed income capital markets with Civitillo, will take up a role in investment management.
Skrumsager will join the bank's solutions and multi-asset platform as portfolio manager and head of the private structured credit solutions team.
He will be based in London and report to Rui de Figueiredo and Jacques Chappuis.
Tom Cahill will also join the bank's private credit and equity platform as portfolio manager and head of the private opportunistic investing team.
Cahill was most recently global head of the asset finance group, which consists of all structured finance products.
He will be based in New York and report to David Miller. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
