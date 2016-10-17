MOVES-Morgan Stanley taps Nilton David as Brazil trading head -sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 17 Morgan Stanley, which recently rose to become Brazil's No. 2 broker by trading volume, has hired Nilton David as a managing director to head trading desk activities in the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The people, who asked for anonymity because the decision has not been made public, said David's appointment had been announced to employees in an internal memo. David is joining Morgan Stanley from Canvas Capital, a São Paulo-based hedge fund where he was a partner.
A public relations executive working for Morgan Stanley's unit in São Paulo confirmed the appointment but declined to comment further.
David's hiring comes about a month after Bernardo Zerbini left as the head of Morgan Stanley's trading desk for Latin America, one of the people said. David also previously worked at Citigroup Inc, heading the foreign exchange volatility desk in the bank's global emerging markets division.
Morgan Stanley's Brazilian brokerage was second only to UBS AG in terms of trading volumes in the first nine months of the year, according to brokers, with a market share of about 11 percent.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.