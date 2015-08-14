版本:
MOVES-Morgan Stanley to hire former Temasek China head Ding Wei

HONG KONG Aug 14 Morgan Stanley will hire Ding Wei, Temasek Holdings' former China head, to become a vice chairman in its Asia Pacific investment banking unit, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Ding, a former investment banker for China International Capital Corp, joined Singapore state investor Temasek in February 2011 to head its China operations.

Ding has also worked at the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Deutsche Bank.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Bloomberg earlier on Friday reported the hire. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

