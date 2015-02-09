版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 9日 星期一

MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires ex-Deutsche trader for EM business

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Kay Haigh to be global head of emerging markets within the firm's foreign exchange EM sales and trading business.

Haigh joins from Avantium, a hedge fund he founded where he was most recently chief executive. Prior to that, he held various EM leadership positions at Deutsche Bank in London and New York, he most recent role being global head of fixed income EM trading.
