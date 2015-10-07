MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires tech banker from Credit Suisse - memo

Oct 6 Morgan Stanley has appointed longtime Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Anthony Armstrong to help lead its global technology mergers and acquisitions group, according to a Morgan Stanley memo seen by Reuters.

In his new role, Armstrong will work as co-head alongside Mike Wyatt. Armstrong will start in three months in Menlo Park, California.

At Credit Suisse, Armstrong was most recently head of technology in the Americas based in San Francisco. He held a number of other senior roles at the firm as well, including head of Americas mergers and acquisitions, the memo said.

He joined the bank in 2000 and left for two years to be the head of M&A at Qatar Holding where he represented the sovereign wealth fund on its $10 billion investment in Volkswagen and Porsche, among other deals.

Armstrong advised on the sale of Hewlett Packard's Chinese networking business to a subsidiary of China's Tsinghua Holdings, the sale of software firm Hybris to SAP SE, the sale of semiconductor company Micrel to larger rival Microchip Technologies, and he was also involved with the take-private of computer maker Dell in 2013, the memo said.

The hire comes as Morgan Stanley closes in on a strong year in its technology mergers and acquisitions advisory business where it has advised on 32 transactions worth around $70 billion, according to the memo.

