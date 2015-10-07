MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires tech banker from Credit Suisse - memo

Oct 6 Morgan Stanley has appointed
longtime Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker
Anthony Armstrong to help lead its global technology mergers and
acquisitions group, according to a Morgan Stanley memo seen by
Reuters.
In his new role, Armstrong will work as co-head alongside
Mike Wyatt. Armstrong will start in three months in Menlo Park,
California.
At Credit Suisse, Armstrong was most recently head of
technology in the Americas based in San Francisco. He held a
number of other senior roles at the firm as well, including head
of Americas mergers and acquisitions, the memo said.
He joined the bank in 2000 and left for two years to be the
head of M&A at Qatar Holding where he represented the sovereign
wealth fund on its $10 billion investment in Volkswagen and
Porsche, among other deals.
Armstrong advised on the sale of Hewlett Packard's
Chinese networking business to a subsidiary of China's Tsinghua
Holdings, the sale of software firm Hybris to SAP SE,
the sale of semiconductor company Micrel to larger rival
Microchip Technologies, and he was also involved with
the take-private of computer maker Dell in 2013, the memo said.
The hire comes as Morgan Stanley closes in on a strong year
in its technology mergers and acquisitions advisory business
where it has advised on 32 transactions worth around $70
billion, according to the memo.
(Reporting Liana B. Baker and by Carl O'Donnell and in New
York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)