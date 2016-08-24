MOVES-Valerie Kay leaves Morgan Stanley

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Valerie Kay, a managing director in senior relationship management at Morgan Stanley, has left the firm, according to two people close to the situation.
Kay had a client advisory role that spanned all asset classes. She left the bank over the summer, the people said.
The sources declined to say where she was moving to and whether Morgan Stanley had any plans to replace her.
Kay joined Morgan Stanley in 1996. Before joining the SRM team in 2015, she held senior management roles in the bank's securitization business for several years. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.