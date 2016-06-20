MOVES-Morgan Stanley nabs lawyer to chair UK investment banking

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has appointed lawyer Mark Rawlinson, who has previously worked on large deals including Shell's takeover of BG, as chairman of UK investment banking, a newly created position at the bank.
Rawlinson, who has been at law firm Freshfields since joining in 1982, will join in October, Morgan Stanley said. He was head of corporate at Freshfields from 2008 to 2011, and head of London from 2011 to 2013.
The US bank said Rawlinson had been a leading adviser on some of the UK's biggest deals, including AB InBev's takeover of SABMiller, which Morgan Stanley also worked on. He also advised BP on its Gulf of Mexico oil spill crisis that started in 2010. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group