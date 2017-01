LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - Howard Brocklehurst, who was a vice president in FIG DCM at Goldman Sachs, has left the bank and is to join Morgan Stanley, according to sources.

Brocklehurst focused on the UK and Swedish markets while at Goldman and is thought to be joining Morgan Stanley as an executive director in July, with a similar focus. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Philip Wright)