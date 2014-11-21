MOVES-Top sports banker Cornwell to join Taubman's new firm -source

Nov 21 Don Cornwell, a banker who advised the Buffalo Bills NFL team on their sale earlier this year, is leaving Morgan Stanley to join the new advisory firm headed by investment banker Paul Taubman, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cornwell, who was a managing director at Morgan Stanley's mergers and acquisitions group, has resigned from the bank, the person said. A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Taubman could not be reached for comment.

This would the second high-profile hire for Taubman's new firm in two weeks. Reuters reported last week that John Trousdale, a vice chairman of global mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse AG, will leave the Swiss bank to join the firm.

New York-based Cornwell was at Morgan Stanley more than 16 years. Besides advising sports teams, he also worked on media deals including Forstmann Little & Co's sale of IMG Worldwide to Silver Lake Partners and William Morris Endeavor last year.

Since Taubman left Morgan Stanley in 2012, he has been behind some of the biggest media and telecom mergers, including Comcast's proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Verizon's $130 billion deal to buy out Vodafone's stake in its wireless venture.

In October, Blackstone said it would merge its advisory business into Taubman's firm, which currently has about a dozen employees. Taubman will be chairman and CEO of the publicly traded company, which could be valued at $1 billion to $2 billion, Reuters reported previously.

Combined with Blackstone's advisory business, PJT Partners will advise companies on mergers and acquisitions as well as debt restructurings. It will also help private equity and other alternative investment funds with their fundraising efforts. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Peter Galloway)