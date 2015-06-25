MOVES-Morgan Stanley poaches Barclays insurance DCM banker

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has beefed up its insurance coverage by poaching Christian de Monte from Barclays.
De Monte has resigned from the British bank and will re-emerge in the opposite corner of Canary Wharf in September, said a person familiar with the matter.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
De Monte, a vice president at Barclays, will join the US bank as an executive director to focus on insurance debt capital markets. He will report to Khalid Krim, head of bank capital solutions in EMEA. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.