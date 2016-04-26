MOVES-Morgan Stanley names two to lead corporate trading in N. America

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
NEW YORK, April 26 Morgan Stanley has named John Gally and Ed Bayliss to lead corporate trading in North America, which includes investment-grade, high-yield, index and leveraged loan trading, according to an internal memo.
A Morgan Stanley spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo to Thomson Reuters LPC and declined further comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; editing By Jon Methven)
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.