版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 22:42 BJT

MOVES-Morgan Stanley names two to lead corporate trading in N. America

| NEW YORK, April 26

NEW YORK, April 26 Morgan Stanley has named John Gally and Ed Bayliss to lead corporate trading in North America, which includes investment-grade, high-yield, index and leveraged loan trading, according to an internal memo.

A Morgan Stanley spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo to Thomson Reuters LPC and declined further comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; editing By Jon Methven)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐