UPDATE 2-MOVES-Morgan Stanley names two to lead corporate trading in N. America

NEW YORK, April 26 Morgan Stanley has named Ed
Bayliss and John Gally to lead corporate trading in North
America, which includes investment-grade, high-yield, index and
leveraged loan trading, according to an internal memo.
A Morgan Stanley spokesperson confirmed the contents of the
memo to Thomson Reuters LPC and declined further comment.
"Both Ed and John have proven themselves to be market
leaders in their crafts and will put our franchise in the best
position to thrive going forward," Pat Haskell, head of North
America credit complex trading, which includes credit,
securitized products and munis, wrote in the memo.
Loan trading volume fell to US$628bn in 2015 compared to
US$647.3bn in 2014, according to Markit data. The average daily
trading volume for US high-yield bonds was US$10.5bn during the
last three months of 2015, according to the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) data.
The moves are the latest in a series of personnel shuffles
in the bank's trading division as the firm reshapes the unit.
In February, Steve Zamsky, who previously headed credit at
the Wall Street firm, became the chief operating officer of
fixed income globally, replacing Steve D'Antonio.
Other moves included Jakob Horder, who became head of
European fixed income and commodities, and Senad Prusac who took
on a new role as global head of macro trading, and added rates
to his responsibility.
Morgan Stanley said late last year it was cutting 25 percent
of its fixed-income jobs because increased regulation made
trading bonds less profitable for Wall Street firms. In January,
it promoted former equities executive Sam Kellie-Smith to run
fixed income.
