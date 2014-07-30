MOVES-Natixis appoints John Wade to its Asia Pacific team

July 30 Natixis named John Wade as the head of its Syndicate/MTN desk, Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

Wade will report to Devan Selvanathan, head of debt platform, Asia Pacific.

Wade joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was the head of debt capital markets, APAC.

Natixis is the corporate, investment and financial services arm of French banking group Groupe BPCE.