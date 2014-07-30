版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 16:10 BJT

MOVES-Natixis appoints John Wade to its Asia Pacific team

July 30 Natixis named John Wade as the head of its Syndicate/MTN desk, Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

Wade will report to Devan Selvanathan, head of debt platform, Asia Pacific.

Wade joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was the head of debt capital markets, APAC.

Natixis is the corporate, investment and financial services arm of French banking group Groupe BPCE.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐