MOVES-NatWest Markets hires debt banker Ritchie for US role

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - NatWest Markets said it has hired
Tom Ritchie as head of origination and solutions in the United
States.
Ritchie joined this week and will cover both corporates and
financial institutions in his new role.
He will be based in Stamford, Connecticut, and report to
Mark Kotasek, head of financing and risk solutions for the US.
Ritchie was previously at Credit Suisse for 16 years, most
recently as head of financial institutions debt capital markets,
North America.
NatWest Markets is the recently renamed corporate and
institutional banking (CIB) business of Royal Bank of Scotland.
