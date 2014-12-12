MOVES-Nomura exec Lewis promoted to head EMEA operations

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
TOKYO Dec 12 Nomura Holdings said it appointed its co-deputy CFO Jonathan Lewis as CEO of the company's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Lewis, who joined Nomura in 2008 and was based in Tokyo for the past three years, will replace Jeremy Bennett, who resigned 18 months after taking the role to pursue opportunities in charity.
He will be based in London for the new role, Nomura said.
Media reports previously said Lewis was hired by UBS . A source familiar with Bennett's departure said it allowed Lewis to stay with Nomura. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------