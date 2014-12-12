版本:
MOVES-Nomura exec Lewis promoted to head EMEA operations

TOKYO Dec 12 Nomura Holdings said it appointed its co-deputy CFO Jonathan Lewis as CEO of the company's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lewis, who joined Nomura in 2008 and was based in Tokyo for the past three years, will replace Jeremy Bennett, who resigned 18 months after taking the role to pursue opportunities in charity.

He will be based in London for the new role, Nomura said.

Media reports previously said Lewis was hired by UBS . A source familiar with Bennett's departure said it allowed Lewis to stay with Nomura. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill)
