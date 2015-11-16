MOVES: Nomura bolsters EM team with three hires

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (IFR) - Nomura has hired three managing
directors for its emerging markets group in New York following
the departure of much of its EM sales and trading team to
Jefferies earlier this year.
The Japanese bank is bringing in Karan Madan as head of
emerging markets, Americas, to expand its EM macro, credit flow
and structured products.
JP Alvarado has joined Nomura as head of Latin America
credit trading along with Siobhan Morden, who will head Latin
America fixed-income strategy.
Madan will report to Jonathan Raiff, head of global markets
Americas, while Alvarado will report to Madan and Morden to
Alvarado.
Madan and Alvarado held in similar roles at Barclays, while
Morden was head of LatAm strategy at Jefferies.
This comes after much of Nomura's EM sales and trading team
moved to Jefferies this year, including Adam Groothuis, who
headed Latin America credit trading, Javier Kulesz, senior desk
analyst, and Jonathan Joseph, a managing director in sales.
Alex Atallah and John Salveson on the sales side as well as
fixed income traders Ben Gird and Justin Weinberg also left
Nomura for Jefferies, as well as analyst Jefferson Finch.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)