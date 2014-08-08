MOVES-Northern Trust names Peter Jordan head of Global Fund Services in APAC

BRIEF-Marcato Capital urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its nominees to co's board - SEC filing
Aug 8 Northern Trust Corp appointed Peter Jordan as head of its Global Fund Services for the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier, Jordan headed GFS in Australia and New Zealand.
Jordan succeeds Camie West, who will become the head of Strategic Client Relationships for GFS in Chicago.
The fund administration-services provider said Jordan will be based in Melbourne and report to Peter Cherecwich, head of GFS, and William Mak, head of Northern trust in the Asia-Pacific region.
* Microvision awarded development and supply contract for laser beam scanning system by a leading technology company
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.