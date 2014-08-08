MOVES-Northern Trust names Peter Jordan head of Global Fund Services in APAC

Aug 8 Northern Trust Corp appointed Peter Jordan as head of its Global Fund Services for the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier, Jordan headed GFS in Australia and New Zealand.

Jordan succeeds Camie West, who will become the head of Strategic Client Relationships for GFS in Chicago.

The fund administration-services provider said Jordan will be based in Melbourne and report to Peter Cherecwich, head of GFS, and William Mak, head of Northern trust in the Asia-Pacific region.