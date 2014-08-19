版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 13:48 BJT

MOVES-Northern Trust appoints investment officers to outsourced CIO team

Aug 19 The asset management arm of Northern Trust Corp named five senior investment officers to its outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services.

Patrick Groenendijk, who joins Northern Trust as Client Investment Officer in Multi-Manager Solutions, comes from Pensioenfonds Vervoer in the Netherlands.

James Hayes, who previously served at Allstate Investments, and Tracey Nykiel, previously with R.V. Kuhns & Associates, join as Client Investment Officers.

Nazneen Kanga, who previously worked with Morgan Creek Capital Management, joined as Solutions Strategist, while Kurt Zemaier joined as Pension Risk Strategist. Zemaier was most recently with investment consultant Hewitt EnnisKnupp.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐