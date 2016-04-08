MOVES-LPC: Och-Ziff's portfolio manager Young said to leave

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
NEW YORK, April 8 Don Young, a senior portfolio manager at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, has left the firm, sources said.
In 2013, Young joined Och-Ziff, which oversaw about US$42bn in assets as of April 1. He previously worked at Octagon Credit Investors.
Och-Ziff last raised a US$507.42m Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The firm's credit, real estate and other single-strategy funds oversaw about US$16bn as of December 31, a 19% year-over-year increase, according to a February 11 news release.
An Och-Ziff spokesperson declined to comment. Young did not return a telephone call seeking comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; editing By Jon Methven)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million