MOVES-Mercuria U.S. fuel oil chief moves to ex-HETCO venture Hartree -sources

HOUSTON, April 25 Mercuria Energy Trading's head
of U.S. fuel oil left the Swiss commodities merchant last week
to join Hartree Partners, an energy trader formerly known as
HETCO, as it expands in Houston, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
Joe Garcia will join Hartree's oil trading group in June,
the sources said on Monday, on condition of anonymity because
the move has not been announced. At Mercuria he traded U.S. Gulf
Coast fuel oil and managed exports to Latin American and Asia
for six years.
Mercuria declined to comment. Hartree did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The appointment came just over a year after Oaktree Capital
Management bought Hess Corp's 50-percent
stake in Hess Energy Trading (HETCO) and changed its name to
Hartree Partners LP. The deal included a capital injection of
$500 million.
HETCO was formed in 1997 as a joint venture between two
former Goldman Sachs traders and Hess.
Mercuria's head North Sea trader left to join energy trader
Gunvor earlier in April.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Richard Chang)