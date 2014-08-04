MOVES-State Street names new head for EMEA strategic market initiatives

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 State Street Corp appointed Oliver Berger as senior vice president, head of strategic market initiatives for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) within its sector solutions team.
In this newly created role Berger will develop State Street's new initiatives and client solutions.
Berger will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Stefan Gmuer, executive vice president, head of sector solutions EMEA. (Bangalore newsroom)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.