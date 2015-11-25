MOVES-Oppenheimer hires Patel as credit desk analyst in Europe

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Oppenheimer has hired Samir Patel as
a director and credit desk analyst within its European
subsidiary, where he will be tasked with building up the firm's
high-yield primary and secondary business.
Patel will focus on particular credits and trade
opportunities, incorporating event-driven, macro, restructuring,
capital structure arbitrage and special situation scenarios. He
will report jointly to head of European fixed income Lance
Heatley and Peter Albano, global head of taxable fixed income
sales.
He joins from Guggenheim Securities, where he held a similar
role.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)