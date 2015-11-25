MOVES-Oppenheimer hires Patel as credit desk analyst in Europe

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Oppenheimer has hired Samir Patel as a director and credit desk analyst within its European subsidiary, where he will be tasked with building up the firm's high-yield primary and secondary business.

Patel will focus on particular credits and trade opportunities, incorporating event-driven, macro, restructuring, capital structure arbitrage and special situation scenarios. He will report jointly to head of European fixed income Lance Heatley and Peter Albano, global head of taxable fixed income sales.

He joins from Guggenheim Securities, where he held a similar role. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)