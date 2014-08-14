版本:
MOVES-Financial cloud provider Options hires NYSE Euronext's Stephen Morrow

Aug 14 Financial cloud services provider Options Information Technology LLC named Stephen Morrow, a former executive of NYSE Euronext, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, as senior vice president and global head of account management.

Morrow will mainly oversee Options' key accounts.

He was previously vice president of the Exchange Solutions division at NYSE Technologies, NYSE Euronext's commercial technology division.

He managed the commercial and strategic direction for NYSE's exchange accounts across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
