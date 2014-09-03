MOVES-Former Goldman executive Stefan Green joins Perella Weinberg

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Sept 3 Financial services provider Perella Weinberg Partners said Stefan Green, a 19-year Goldman Sachs veteran, had joined the company as a partner in its advisory business.
Green will focus on providing strategic and financial advice to technology, media and telecommunications companies. He will be based in San Francisco, Perella Weinberg said in a statement.
Green was named partner at Goldman Sachs in 2002 and held a number of positions in the company, including chief operating officer and head of investment banking services for Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.
It was not immediately clear if Green joined Perella Weinberg directly from Goldman. Perella Weinberg did not reply to an e-mail seeking clarification. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx