Petrobras may replace fuel unit CEO ahead of IPO, paper says

SAO PAULO Aug 19 State-controlled Brazilian oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to
replace the head of fuel distribution subsidiary BR
Distribuidora SA ahead of an initial public offering plan for
the unit this year, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Wednesday.
According to Valor, the company commonly known as Petrobras
will hire an executive recruiting firm to look for a replacement
for BR Distribuidora Chief Executive Officer José Lima de
Andrade Neto. The newspaper did not say how it obtained the
information.
Petrobras Chairman Murilo Ferreira, who on Aug 8 voted
against the IPO plan for BR Distribuidora, recommended replacing
Andrade Neto, Valor said. Petrobras did not have an immediate
comment on the report.
Reuters recently reported that Petrobras wanted to list BR
Distribuidora, which controls Brazil's largest gasoline, ethanol
and diesel service-station network, before the end of the year.
Petrobras hired Citigroup Inc to advise on strategic
options for BR Distribuidora, a source told Reuters last week.
Citigroup will work on the plan with the investment-banking
units of Banco Bradesco SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Banco do Brasil SA, Morgan Stanley & Co
and Bank of America Corp, the same source added.
