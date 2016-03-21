Brazil's Petrobras says board member Fraga Britto quits

SAO PAULO, March 21 Luiz Augusto Fraga de Britto Filho quit as board member of embattled Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday.

In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said Fraga Britto had resigned to take office as a top member of Brazil's top budget auditing court, known as TCU. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)