MOVES-Point72 Asset Management hires Braunstein from JPMorgan -Bloomberg

July 23 Point72 Asset Management LP, the firm
renamed by Steven Cohen after he shut down SAC Capital Advisors
LP, has hired Scott Braunstein from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Braunstein will join as a money manager and will work at the
firm's EverPoint Asset Management LLC unit in New York,
Bloomberg said citing an employee memo sent on Wednesday.
Braunstein had informed JPMorgan Asset Management of his
decision to leave the firm in June, according to a statement on
the company's website. He had served as the co-portfolio manager
of the Global Healthcare Fund. (bit.ly/1kVYxmI)
