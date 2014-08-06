版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 21:19 BJT

MOVES-Protege Partners hires Weinberg as chief investment strategist

Aug 6 Asset management firm Protege Partners, which invests in small hedge funds, hired Michael Weinberg as chief investment strategist.

Weinberg most recently headed the global equity business at FRM, a unit of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc.

Prior to that he has worked as a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse, First Boston and Soros Fund Management.

He also teaches at Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐