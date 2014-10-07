MOVES-RBC Capital Markets strengthens metals and mining

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has made two
appointments in its European metals and mining group who will
lead coverage of the steel sector in the region.
Rod Beddows joins as a senior advisor with over 30 years of
experience in the sector. Most recently he was a director and
founder of Hatch Corporate Finance International.
Meanwhile, Maria Perez-Corral joins as a vice president. She
brings 10 years of investment banking experience and most
recently held the position of director at UBS, where she led the
coverage of the global steel sector. Prior to that she worked at
JP Morgan, focused on M&A for the steel and mining sectors.
Beddows and Perez-Corral will be based in London and report
to Richard Horrocks-Taylor, head of metals and mining investment
banking for Europe.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)