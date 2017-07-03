FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires Ariens, Squire in Europe
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 上午11点08分 / 1 天前

MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires Ariens, Squire in Europe

记者 Steve Slater

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Willem Ariens from Nomura as managing director for its Benelux operations.

Ariens will report to Josh Critchley, head of European investment banking.

Ariens was most recently a managing director in Nomura's Amsterdam office, responsible for origination and execution of investment banking products and services including M&A, ECM, leveraged finance and risk solutions. He previously worked in M&A at ABN AMRO.

RBC Capital Markets said on Monday it had also hired Chris Squire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its industrials sector coverage in Europe, focusing on aerospace and defence, automotive and capital goods.

