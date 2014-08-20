MOVES-RBC Global Asset Management appoints CEO of int'l business

Aug 20 RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Clive Brown as CEO and managing director of its international business.

Brown joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was the global chief operating officer and chairman of Asia, based in Hong Kong.

He will take charge on Oct. 1 and will be based out of London. He will report to John Montalbano, chief executive of RBC GAM.

Brown will oversee business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions excluding BlueBay Asset Management.