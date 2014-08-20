MOVES-RBC Global Asset Management appoints CEO of int'l business

Aug 20 RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of
Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Clive Brown as CEO and
managing director of its international business.
Brown joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was
the global chief operating officer and chairman of Asia, based
in Hong Kong.
He will take charge on Oct. 1 and will be based out of
London. He will report to John Montalbano, chief executive of
RBC GAM.
Brown will oversee business in Europe, the Middle East,
Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions excluding BlueBay Asset
Management.