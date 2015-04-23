MOVES-RBC hires Kloth for Germany and Austria credit sales

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has appointed Michael Kloth as head of Germany and Austria credit sales based in Frankfurt, reporting to Janet Wilkinson, head of Continental European credit aales.

Kloth joins with over 30 years in trading and credit sales. His previous roles include a long period at UBS as head of fixed income sales for Germany and Austria. Most recently he worked at Jeffries, and prior to that he held roles at ABN AMRO and Landesbank Sachsen. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)