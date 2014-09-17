RBC appoints new head of UK corporate DCM

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - RBC has appointed Rob Lamb to head up its UK corporate debt capital markets business, a newly created job at the bank.
Lamb joins from HSBC where he had been for 10 years according to his Linkedin profile. He reports to Christoph Seibel, European head of corporate DCM who joined the bank in February 2013.
According to Thomson Reuters league tables, RBC is at number 8 in all corporate bonds in sterling. It is not in the top 10 in the all corporate euros league table. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co