版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 18:39 BJT

MOVES-RBC unit hires Joel Goh to co-head North Asia brokerage, futures

Aug 26 Royal Bank of Canada's wealth management division named Joel Goh as managing director and co-head of brokerage and futures in North Asia.

Based in Hong Kong, Goh will report to Michael Yong-Haron, managing director and head of RBC Wealth Management in North Asia. Goh has 20 years of experience in banking, the company said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐