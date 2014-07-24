版本:
MOVES-Jon Weiss to join hedge fund Candlewood Investment

July 24 Former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Jon Weiss will join hedge fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Weiss will join as managing partner and money manager later this year, the report said. (bloom.bg/1nF09H9)

He was global head of a special situations group at RBS and left this month as the company prepares to wind down the distressed unit, Bloomberg Buisnessweek reported last week. (buswk.co/1lAXp7P)

Candlewood Investment was not immediately available for comment. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
