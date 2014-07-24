MOVES-Jon Weiss to join hedge fund Candlewood Investment

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
July 24 Former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Jon Weiss will join hedge fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Weiss will join as managing partner and money manager later this year, the report said. (bloom.bg/1nF09H9)
He was global head of a special situations group at RBS and left this month as the company prepares to wind down the distressed unit, Bloomberg Buisnessweek reported last week. (buswk.co/1lAXp7P)
Candlewood Investment was not immediately available for comment. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: