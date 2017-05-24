MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
The company named Reza Vahabzadeh and Siddharth Hariharan managing directors of the consumer team, and Aashis Mehta and Timothy Hotchandani managing directors of the healthcare team.
Vahabzadeh, Mehta and Hotchandani are based in New York, while Hariharan is based in Los Angeles, Rothschild said.
Vahabzadeh most recently served as a senior adviser to global consumer practice at Perella Weinberg Partners.
Hariharan joins the company after 13 years with J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently the executive director and head of emerging brands.
Mehta joins from Lazard, where he was a member of the Healthcare Group, while Hotchandani was with Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director with the firm's healthcare group. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.