MOVES-Saxo Bank names Bressan as head of equity products

July 22 Denmark's Saxo Bank said it appointed Alessandro Bressan as global head of equity products.

Bressan will be based in London and will be responsible for UK sales covering European clients as well, the company said.

He joins Saxo from Deutsche Bank where he was global head of dbIntegrate sales.

At Saxo Bank, he will report to Dennis Malamatinas, global head of regions and global marketing.
