MOVES-Sberbank cuts four senior capital markets roles in London

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - Sberbank has cut four senior capital
markets roles within its corporate and investment banking
business in London, according to a spokesperson for the Russian
bank.
Head of global debt syndicate Chris Hewitt, head of equity
syndicate Steve Kale, head of international fixed income,
commodities and currencies sales Dean Tyler and co-head of
equity sales trading Rob Hagon have all left the firm, the
spokesperson confirmed.
All four joined the Russian investment bank in 2012,
according to their LinkedIn pages and Sberbank's press service.
Hewitt joined Sberbank in February 2012 from Nomura, while
Kale moved to the company from Citigroup in May 2012. Tyler
joined the bank that September from VTB Capital, the same month
that Hagon joined from Renaissance Capital.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)