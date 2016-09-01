MOVES-Morgan Stanley's van Steenis leaves for Schroders

LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Huw van Steenis, Morgan Stanley's
respected banking analyst, is leaving the investment banking
industry to join Schroders, Britain's largest listed asset
manager.
Schroders has appointed van Steenis as global head of
strategy, a new role where he will be responsible for business
strategy and corporate development, the asset manager said on
Thursday.
Van Steenis will join in the fourth quarter and be based in
London. He will be a member of the management committee and
report to chief executive Peter Harrison.
Schroders had £344bn (US$440bn) in assets under management
at the end of June.
Van Steenis is currently managing director of banks and
diversified research at Morgan Stanley, where he has spent 14
years. He previously worked at JP Morgan and Boston Consulting
Group.
Morgan Stanley said Magdalena Stoklosa will lead the
European banks research team with immediate effect, according to
an internal memo to staff seen by IFR. Stoklosa had led Morgan
Stanley's emerging markets banking research.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)