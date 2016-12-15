MOVES-Scotiabank names digital banking heads in its key markets

Dec 15 Toronto-based Scotiabank said it appointed five digital banking heads in its key markets of Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Fuencis Gomez has been named vice president, digital banking, Mexico. She most recently served as chief commercial officer at the airline Interjet.

Marcelino Vegas, who has been appointed vice president, digital banking, Colombia, was previously country general manager for the brand Mercado Libre.

Jeff Marshall has been named senior vice president, digital banking, Canada. Formerly, he was vice president of marketing at Scotiabank.

Daniel Kennedy has been appointed vice president, digital banking, Chile. He has more than 12 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as a director, customer experience, Scotiabank Chile.

Luis Torres has been named senior vice president, digital banking, Peru. He was previously chief executive at Microsoft Peru. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)