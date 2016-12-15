MOVES-Scotiabank names digital banking heads in its key markets

Dec 15 Toronto-based Scotiabank said it
appointed five digital banking heads in its key markets of
Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.
Fuencis Gomez has been named vice president, digital
banking, Mexico. She most recently served as chief commercial
officer at the airline Interjet.
Marcelino Vegas, who has been appointed vice president,
digital banking, Colombia, was previously country general
manager for the brand Mercado Libre.
Jeff Marshall has been named senior vice president, digital
banking, Canada. Formerly, he was vice president of marketing at
Scotiabank.
Daniel Kennedy has been appointed vice president, digital
banking, Chile. He has more than 12 years of senior leadership
experience and most recently served as a director, customer
experience, Scotiabank Chile.
Luis Torres has been named senior vice president, digital
banking, Peru. He was previously chief executive at Microsoft
Peru.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)