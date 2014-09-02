UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citi's Romain Stephan joins Silver Time Partners

(Changes source)
Sept 2 Paris-based hedge fund Silver Time
Partners said Romain Stephan is joining the company from
Citigroup Inc as founding partner and chief marketing
officer.
Silver Time's chairman, Olivier Nobile, confirmed this in an
e-mail to Reuters.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Stephan is leaving his role
as Citi's head of equities for France to join Silver Time. (bloom.bg/1w1Iv0X)
Citigroup was not immediately available for comment.
Silver Time Partners was created in June 2014 by Olivier
Nobile and Aurelio Rodriguez, who left Boussard & Gavaudan to
join forces with Cheuvreux's ex-deputy CEO Bertrand Patillet.