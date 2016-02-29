MOVES-Gibbon leaves UBS to join SMBC

Feb 29 Veteran banker Paul Gibbon has left his role as managing director of leveraged capital markets at UBS to join SMBC in May.

A UBS spokeswoman confirmed Gibbon had left the business to take up a new role at the Japanese bank.

The move will be seen as a coup for SMBC, which has been building its presence in the European market and last year acquired GE's European Sponsor Finance business for US$2.2bn.

Gibbon has spent the last 10 years at UBS, first as executive director of loan and high-yield capital markets for four years and then as managing director, leveraged capital markets, where he was responsible for structuring, pricing and distribution of LBO loans, high yield bonds and mezzanine facilities, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his career he has also worked at BNP Paribas, Scotiabank and National Westminster Bank. (Reporting by Hannah Brenton; Editing by Chris Mangham)