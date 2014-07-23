MOVES-Azeri oil company hires for global reach, London office

LONDON, July 23 The trading arm of Azeri oil
firm SOCAR has hired several top traders from Trafigura and
Arcadia as it expands global operations and prepares to open
shop in London, traders said.
Former Arcadia crude traders Giulio Antonucci and Dario
Striano have been hired by SOCAR to work out of a yet-to-open
physical trading desk in London, according to several traders.
Senior Trafigura crude trader Pino Petricone has moved in
recent months to SOCAR's main trading office in Geneva, while
Trafigura's Middle East gasoline trader Anand Kumar joined
SOCAR's Singapore desk, traders said.
SOCAR's trading has traditionally focused on light Azeri
crude produced out of the Caspian Sea in a joint venture with BP
.
The trading arm of the state-owned oil and gas company has
rapidly expanded in recent years, becoming an active player in
European and Asian oil products trading as well as Basrah crude
in Iraq.
It is also investing heavily in energy and infrastructure
projects in Turkey, including the Star refinery in Aliaga on the
Aegean coast which is expected to have an annual capacity of 10
million tonnes.
The company aimed at tripling oil and products volumes sales
between 2011 and 2016 with the aim of joining the league of top
global trading houses.
Socar did not respond to request for comment.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne and Ron Bousso,
editing by William Hardy)