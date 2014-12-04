MOVES-SG hires Petherick to head European flow derivative sales

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Societe Generale has poached Daniel Petherick from rival Citigroup to become head of European flow derivatives sales within its equity flow business. The role is a new one for the bank.

He will be based in London and reports to Peter McGahan, deputy head of global equity flow. At Citigroup, he held a similar role as head of equity derivative flow sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)