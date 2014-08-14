版本:
CORRECTED-MOVES-Societe Generale names Klaus Baader head of research Asia

(Corrects name in paragraph 2 and 4 to Baader from Badder)

Aug 14 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking said Klaus Baader, chief economist for Asia Pacific, will take on the additional role of head of research, Asia, effective Sept. 1.

Baader takes over from Guy Stear, who has been promoted to global head of credit strategy based in Paris.

Baader joined SocGen in 2009 and has been chief economist for the region since 2012.

Baader will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Patrick Legland, global head of research, and Frank Drouet, head of global markets, Asia Pacific.
